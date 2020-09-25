WATCH: State Attorney General releases police video from Ventnor shooting

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation and no further information would be released at this time, but said they had met with Johnson’s relatives to review 911 and video recordings.

Johnson's family members were not immediately available for comment Friday.

Sarah Johnson, a cousin of Amir’s, said in an interview earlier this month that Amir was in Atlantic City with friends, taking a reprieve from mourning his fiancée, who had recently died of a drug overdose. She wonders why police didn’t use less forceful methods, or even fire a warning shot, she said at the time.

In the footage released Friday, Johnson can be heard saying he doesn’t want to go to jail as officers try to convince him to drop the bottle. Johnson asked for water, saying he’s thirsty, and complained of cuts on his neck and wrists. Police give him a bottle of water, which he drinks.

But, Johnson keeps telling officers he wants to get shot and he wants to die, the footage shows. Another officer attempted to use a Taser on Johnson, but it appears to malfunction and Johnson continues to pace.

Moments later, Johnson goes into the marsh before running towards officers, who had backed up towards stopped traffic.