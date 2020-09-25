WATCH: State Attorney General releases police video from Ventnor shooting

VENTNOR — Amir Johnson was bleeding from the neck and told officers several times to shoot him because he wanted to die before he was fatally shot by police last month, according to body camera footage of the incident.
“He’s got a broken bottle in his hand right now, that’s probably what he sliced his neck with,” an officer can be heard saying on the video, released Friday afternoon by the state Attorney General’s Office. “Drop the bottle, bud... He’s telling us to shoot him, so...,” the officer says into his radio.
The officer repeatedly tells Johnson, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to drop the bottle and sit down as Johnson walked in and out of the marshy area on the side of Wellington/West End avenues.
“I don’t want no f-----g help," Johnson can be heard saying on the video after police say that they don’t want to hurt him and want to help him.
The Attorney General’s Office released police body-camera footage as well as a 911 call of the incident. During the call, a U.S. Postal service employees told a dispatcher Johnson was behaving erratically, bleeding from the neck and walking in between traffic.
According to the Attorney General's Office, Ventnor officers Michael Arena, Pierluigi Mancuso, and Robert Scarborough fired shots at Johnson during the Aug. 6 incident.
Officials said the shooting remains under investigation and no further information would be released at this time, but said they had met with Johnson’s relatives to review 911 and video recordings.
Johnson's family members were not immediately available for comment Friday.
Sarah Johnson, a cousin of Amir’s, said in an interview earlier this month that Amir was in Atlantic City with friends, taking a reprieve from mourning his fiancée, who had recently died of a drug overdose. She wonders why police didn’t use less forceful methods, or even fire a warning shot, she said at the time.
In the footage released Friday, Johnson can be heard saying he doesn’t want to go to jail as officers try to convince him to drop the bottle. Johnson asked for water, saying he’s thirsty, and complained of cuts on his neck and wrists. Police give him a bottle of water, which he drinks.
But, Johnson keeps telling officers he wants to get shot and he wants to die, the footage shows. Another officer attempted to use a Taser on Johnson, but it appears to malfunction and Johnson continues to pace.
Moments later, Johnson goes into the marsh before running towards officers, who had backed up towards stopped traffic.
Six shots can be heard, then Johnson is seen on the ground, moaning in pain and calling out, cursing at officers as they try to handcuff him.
Johnson was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus about 6 o'clock that night.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to a grand jury, typically consisting of 16 to 23 people, to make the ultimate decision regarding whether criminal charges will be filed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, regular grand juries are not sitting and hearing cases.
Since 2015, the Attorney General’s Office has required independent investigations of deaths that occur during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or when a death occurs while a suspect is in custody.
In January 2019, it became law for the Attorney General’s Office to conduct the investigations.
The last time the Attorney General’s Office investigated a fatal shooting by law enforcement in Ventnor was in October 2016, when city resident John Fetter III, 49, was shot by members of the Atlantic County Emergency Response Team.
Fetter was armed with a handgun following a standoff that began with a domestic violence incident, according to previous reports. A state investigation found the shooting was justified.
