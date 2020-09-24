Waretown man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

TOMS RIVER — A Waretown man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Michael Delia, 42, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child by possessing child pornography before Superior Court Judge Linda G. Baxter, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

He is scheduled to sentenced Dec. 11. During that hearing, the state will be seeking a four-year prison term, according to the release. Delia will also be subject to parole supervision for life, and will be required to register as a Megan’s Law Offender.

The Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit investigated, finding in January 2019 that an IP address belonging to Delia was being used to download child pornography from the internet through a peer to peer file sharing application, according to the release.

On March 5, 2019, detectives from the unit, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations and Ocean Township Police Department executed a search warrant on Delia’s residence in Waretown, officials said. They seized a laptop, cell phone and other electronic equipment belonging to Delia.