Waretown man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

TOMS RIVER — A Waretown man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
Michael Delia, 42, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child by possessing child pornography before Superior Court Judge Linda G. Baxter, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
He is scheduled to sentenced Dec. 11. During that hearing, the state will be seeking a four-year prison term, according to the release. Delia will also be subject to parole supervision for life, and will be required to register as a Megan’s Law Offender.
The Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit investigated, finding in January 2019 that an IP address belonging to Delia was being used to download child pornography from the internet through a peer to peer file sharing application, according to the release.
On March 5, 2019, detectives from the unit, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations and Ocean Township Police Department executed a search warrant on Delia’s residence in Waretown, officials said. They seized a laptop, cell phone and other electronic equipment belonging to Delia.
A forensic examination of the laptop computer revealed that it contained more than 1,000 but less than 10,000 images of child pornography, officials said. Delia was arrested without incident and transported to the Ocean County Jail.
Billhimer acknowledged the efforts of Assistant Prosecutor Shanon Chant-Berry, who handled the case on behalf of the state, as well as the Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations and Ocean Township Police Department for their collective and combined assistance in this investigation leading to Delia’s apprehension, and ultimately his guilty plea.
