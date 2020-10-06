Visitations to resume at prisons as COVID-19 numbers remain low, state officials say

Inmates at South Jersey prisons will be able to see visitors starting Friday as COVID-19 cases at facilities remain low, state officials announced Tuesday.
Positive cases of the new coronavirus are holding steady at less than 1% among staff and inmates, according to a news release from the state Department of Corrections.
“The vast decline of COVID-19 positive cases across our facilities is encouraging and proof that our virus mitigation strategies, including our social distancing efforts, are working,” said DOC Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks. “Although we know we cannot go back to normal operations at this time, between our universal testing data and guidance from public health experts, we are able to make informed decisions on the resumption of activities and services that provide much-needed support and some semblance of normalcy for the incarcerated population within a COVID-19 world.”
There are three prisons in South Jersey, all in Cumberland County: South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton and Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison, both in Maurice River Township.
Visitations will take place in an outdoor area, weather permitting, to allow for social distancing, officials said. Visitors will be required to call the prisons in advance to schedule their outdoor visit, with reservations scheduled on a limited, first-come-first-serve basis.
With the exception of visitors under two years of age and those with a valid doctor’s note, all visitors will be required to wear a face mask while on prison grounds in addition to adhering to all visit procedures, available on the DOC website, according to the release.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.