Visitations to resume at prisons as COVID-19 numbers remain low, state officials say

Inmates at South Jersey prisons will be able to see visitors starting Friday as COVID-19 cases at facilities remain low, state officials announced Tuesday.

Positive cases of the new coronavirus are holding steady at less than 1% among staff and inmates, according to a news release from the state Department of Corrections.

“The vast decline of COVID-19 positive cases across our facilities is encouraging and proof that our virus mitigation strategies, including our social distancing efforts, are working,” said DOC Commissioner Marcus O. Hicks. “Although we know we cannot go back to normal operations at this time, between our universal testing data and guidance from public health experts, we are able to make informed decisions on the resumption of activities and services that provide much-needed support and some semblance of normalcy for the incarcerated population within a COVID-19 world.”

There are three prisons in South Jersey, all in Cumberland County: South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton and Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison, both in Maurice River Township.