Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, middle host a community forum about cleaning up Atlantic Avenue Friday Feb 22, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials have scheduled a virtual town hall later this month to address residents' concerns about crime in the city’s 3rd Ward.

The town hall webinar, “Public Safety in the Third Ward: Questions & Answers,” is set for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 via Zoom.

“Several of my constituents in the 3rd Ward have called me and indicated to me about incidents,” said Shabazz, the city councilman who represents the 3rd Ward. He added that he has heard complaints about break-ins, robberies, gunfire and other incidents that have caused concerns.

The ward covers parts of the city’s Ducktown, Westside and downtown neighborhoods.

“I wanted to do a couple things,” Shabazz said. “First, I wanted people to let me hear their concerns; although I’ve heard them individually, I wanted to hear them collectively. Second, I wanted to hear from the police.”

Officials from city police will also be involved in the event to further communicate with residents, he said.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to police for comment.

“We just want to give my residents a chance to express themselves on this public safety issue, which is a quality of life issue,” Shabazz said.

And, while this event is focused on the 3rd Ward, any resident can participate, he said.

Register for the event through the City Clerk’s Office by calling 609-347-5510, or, for more information, call Shabazz at 609-957-0441.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

