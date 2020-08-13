NORTH WILDWOOD — A man was cited after refusing to wear a mask inside a city restaurant, sta…
“Several of my constituents in the 3rd Ward have called me and indicated to me about incidents,” said Shabazz, the city councilman who represents the 3rd Ward. He added that he has heard complaints about break-ins, robberies, gunfire and other incidents that have caused concerns.
The ward covers parts of the city’s Ducktown, Westside and downtown neighborhoods.
“I wanted to do a couple things,” Shabazz said. “First, I wanted people to let me hear their concerns; although I’ve heard them individually, I wanted to hear them collectively. Second, I wanted to hear from the police.”
Officials from city police will also be involved in the event to further communicate with residents, he said.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to police for comment.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
