VINELAND — For the first time in the city’s history, more women than men were sworn in as new recruits to the city’s police department Friday.

It was also the most women in one class of recruits in the city’s history, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

City Mayor Anthony Fanucci, Council President Paul Spinelli, Public Safety Director Edwin Alicea and acting police Chief Pedro Casiano were with the recruits’ family members and friends for a ceremony in City Council Chambers, according to the post.

The new class includes: Evan Barton, Kerim Kasap, Franklin Marsh, Stephen C. Milosh, Clarissa Nelson, Raquel P. Pedro, Brianna G. Peyton, Koralys Quinones, Gabriella R. Rivera and Jazlyn Roman, according to the post.

Nine of the recruits will go on to train at an academy, according to the release, while Nelson is already a certified officer and will begin field training, according to the post.

“Best wishes to all in your new career with the Vineland Department, and thank you for your service,” officials said. “We are all very proud of you!”

