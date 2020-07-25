VINELAND — For the first time in the city’s history, more women than men were sworn in as new recruits to the city’s police department Friday.
It was also the most women in one class of recruits in the city’s history, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
City Mayor Anthony Fanucci, Council President Paul Spinelli, Public Safety Director Edwin Alicea and acting police Chief Pedro Casiano were with the recruits’ family members and friends for a ceremony in City Council Chambers, according to the post.
The new class includes: Evan Barton, Kerim Kasap, Franklin Marsh, Stephen C. Milosh, Clarissa Nelson, Raquel P. Pedro, Brianna G. Peyton, Koralys Quinones, Gabriella R. Rivera and Jazlyn Roman, according to the post.
Nine of the recruits will go on to train at an academy, according to the release, while Nelson is already a certified officer and will begin field training, according to the post.
“Best wishes to all in your new career with the Vineland Department, and thank you for your service,” officials said. “We are all very proud of you!”
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Officer Autumn Mason, promoted to rank of sergeant, all smiles at ceremony. Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
