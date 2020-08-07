VINELAND — City officials warned residents Thursday to be aware of people posing as water or electric utility employees.
The Vineland Municipal Utilities office received reports that a man near Pennsylvania Avenue was going around the area impersonating a water utility employee, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
No additional information is available at this time, officials said.
“Under normal circumstances, the VMU would never send utility workers or representatives to a customer’s home without scheduling an appointment ahead of time,” city Mayor Anthony Fanucci said. “Additionally, all VMU employees carry city issued ID badges that include photos, and field employees wear uniforms and drive department vehicles which prominently display the familiar utilities or city logo.”
To help guard against potential scams and imposters, officials said residents can always ask to see a photo identification, call the VMU Customer Service Center at 856-794-4021 and never allow anyone to enter their home claiming to collect a past-due bill, inspect plumbing fixtures or to sell utility products, such as meters.
Officials urged residents to call the VMU Customer Service Center or city police at 856-691-4111 if they find themselves in a similar situation, feel threatened in any way or see something suspicious.
When calling, officials asked residents to provide as much identifying information as possible about the individual or individuals in question, such as a vehicle, clothing, physical description and license tag number if possible.
