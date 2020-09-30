Vineland man robbed man at gunpoint inside Atlantic City hotel elevator

ATLANTIC CITY — A Vineland man was arrested on weapons and drug charges after allegedly robbed another man at gunpoint inside a hotel elevator.

Albert Hannah, 31, was charged with robbery, theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to police.

Patrol officers responded to the Baymont Inn and Suites on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard at 2:13 a.m. Sunday for a report of an armed robbery. A 35-year-year-old man from Brooklyn reported that an armed suspect held him at gunpoint and took his belongings inside an elevator, authorities said.

Using a photograph from the scene, officers Irwin Sanchez and Joseph Kelly located a man matching the description of the suspect at Tennessee and Pacific avenues shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The suspect fled before officers could have contact with him, but was located a short time later. Hannah was taken into custody without incident.

Hannah was found in possession of 20 bags of heroin and a small amount of cocaine and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at: (609) 347-5766, or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.