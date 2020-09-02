A Vineland man was arrested after another man he allegedly assaulted died, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.
At 7:17 p.m. Monday, Vineland police responded to East Wood Street near the Payless Liquor Store for a report of an unconscious man, identified as Pablo Cruz-Bautista, 54, of Vineland, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. Bautista was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was listed in extremely critical condition.
Cruz-Bautista died Tuesday evening.
An investigation found he had been pushed and is believed to have fallen and struck his head on a sidewalk.
Raul A. Figueroa-Argueta, 34, of Vineland, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim. He was sent to the Cumberland County jail.
The case is being reviewed to determine whether upgraded charges are appropriate following Cruz-Bautista's death, Webb-McRae said.
Vineland protest in response to the death of George Floyd
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci and members of City Council speaks before the March for Peace down Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci and members of City Council speaks before the March for Peace down Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at the old Sears Building on Landis Ave in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland Deputy Police Chief Pedro Casiano Jr. right speak with with protesters during the March for Peace at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland Deputy Police Chief Pedro Casiano Jr. right speak with with protesters during the March for Peace at steps of City Hall in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters march against police brutality Wednesday down Landis Avenue to the former Sears building in Vineland. During speeches at the end of the march, Todd Edwards of the NAACP asked city officials and police to develop a citizen review board with subpoena power and do a full review of use-of-force incidents in the city. See video and more photos from the march at
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Protesters take part in March for Peace in response to the death of George Floyd at steps of City Hall and down Landis Ave to old Sears Building in Vineland Wednesday June 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
