A Vineland man was arrested after another man he allegedly assaulted died, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

At 7:17 p.m. Monday, Vineland police responded to East Wood Street near the Payless Liquor Store for a report of an unconscious man, identified as Pablo Cruz-Bautista, 54, of Vineland, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. Bautista was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was listed in extremely critical condition. 

Cruz-Bautista died Tuesday evening.

An investigation found he had been pushed and is believed to have fallen and struck his head on a sidewalk.

Raul A. Figueroa-Argueta, 34, of Vineland, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim. He was sent to the Cumberland County jail.

The case is being reviewed to determine whether upgraded charges are appropriate following Cruz-Bautista's death, Webb-McRae said.

Contact: 609-272-7210

ZSpencer@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSpencer

