A Vineland man charged in the May fatal shooting of a Maryland man was arrested Friday morning, over a week after officials announced the charges and that he remained at large.
Wayne Broughton, 29, was arrested in Millville, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.
Broughton, who was charged June 18 with murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence, will be processed by the Vineland Police Department and taken to the Cumberland County jail, Webb-McRae said.
The Prosecutor’s Office will move for his pretrial detention, she added.
Broughton and Sharay Palmer, 23, of Vineland, were charged in the incident.
Palmer was charged June 19 with murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.
Palmer was arrested July 11 in Rancho Cucamunga, California, where he was detained pending extradition to New Jersey, according to previous reports.
At 3:03 a.m. May 24, investigators with the Vineland Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office arrived at Chestnut Avenue and South West Boulevard in Vineland for a report of a single-car crash, Webb-McRae said in a statement announcing the charges.
Officers found victim Travis Douglas, 31, of Randallstown, at the scene and determined he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Webb-McRae said. Douglas died despite first responders’ efforts to revive him.
Douglas was traveling on Chestnut when a second vehicle pulled up alongside his car and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side of the vehicle, Webb-McRae said.
Investigators identified a second male who was in the vehicle when the shooting occurred and had likewise been shot several times, Webb-McRae said. He was treated for his wounds and subsequently released from the hospital.
A third occupant of the victims’ vehicle was not shot during the incident, Webb-McRae said.
Webb-McRae thanked the State Police Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance.
