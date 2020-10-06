Vineland man charged in April Dollar General robbery

VINELAND — A 33-year-old city man was arrested last month and charged in connection to an April robbery at Dollar General.
Joshua M. Sterling, of the first block of South State Street, on Sept. 23 was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft and terroristic threats, according to a news release from city police.
About 2:20 p.m. April 25, city police officers responded to Dollar General, 1151 E. Chestnut Ave., for a report of a robbery, according to the release.
An employee told police she was approached by a man who passed her a note indicating that he had a gun inside of a bag and wanted cash from the register, police said. The man ran from the area after the incident and no one inside the store saw the handgun.
Police did not release information about how much money, if any, was taken from the store.
The department’s Patrol and K9 divisions checked the area, but were unable to find the man, police said. He was described as white, wearing a white surgical mask, grey hooded sweatshirt with what appears to be a Philadelphia Eagles logo, blue jeans, black shoes, and black gloves.
Detective Tim Delouise has been investigating over the past few months, developing Sterling as a suspect in the case using video surveillance, police said. Officials executed a search warrant at his home, where police recovered clothing linking him to the robbery.
Sterling was taken to Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing.
