A Vineland man was arrested Thursday in a July shooting in Millville, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Marese Washington, 27, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. Washington was arrested by members of the State Police Major Crimes Unit South and the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Shortly after midnight July 24, numerous rounds were fired into the vehicle of 26-year-old Kesean Bey, of Millville, on Route 55, Webb-McRae said. Prior to the shooting, a white Kia Optima owned by Washington was seen at the Wawa on North Second Street, which then followed Bey's vehicle.
Bey suffered a gunshot wound to the head and remains in critical condition, Webb-McRae said.
Anyone with information related to the shooting can call State Police Detective Rigoberto Onofre at 609-610-6268, the State Police Port Norris barracks at 856-785-0036 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Chris Johnson at 609-579-1431.
