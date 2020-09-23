Vineland male teen arrested for shooting and robbery in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A juvenile male was arrested Wednesday for his role in a robbery and shooting of a man who sustained a graze wound, according to news released by the police.

At 2:51 p.m., Officers Sangenys Estrella-Garcia and Timothy Bethel were on foot patrol in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue when they observed a juvenile male who was wanted, said Lt. Kevin Fair in a written statement.

A 17-year-old male from Vineland was arrested and found in possession of 17 grams of marijuana, Fair said.

A flyer for the male’s arrest had only been distributed to officers 30 minutes prior, Fair said. The criminal charges are a result of an investigation conducted into an incident on Sept. 20 by detectives of the violent crimes unit, he said.

At 7:19 p.m., patrol officers responded to Indiana and Atlantic Avenues for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, Fair said.

Arriving officers could not locate a victim nor evidence of gunfire and received conflicting reports as to the nature of the alert, Fair said. At 7:50 p.m., a man called 911 reporting that he had been grazed by a bullet while on Indiana Avenue, he said.

