MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Lower Township man was charged with eluding and obstruction after allegedly driving a dirt bike into oncoming traffic earlier this month in the Whitesboro section of the township.
About 1:50 p.m. July 5, Cpl. Larkin responded to Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a dirt bike driving erratically, riding on one wheel towards oncoming traffic, according to the news release from township police. Larkin tried to stop the bike, but the driver went speeding from the area.
Police identified the operator as Paul G. Beerley, 27, of the Villas section of Lower Township, according to the release.
Officials got a court-authorized search warrant and executed it at Beerley’s home, and the dirt bike was seized, pending forfeiture, police said.
The warrant was executed by the township’s Major Crimes Unit and Street Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Lower Township Detective Division and the Cape May County Prosecutors Office.
Beerley was charged with second-degree eluding and fourth-degree obstruction of justice. He was remanded to the Cape May County jail.
