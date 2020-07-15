Middle Township PD
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Lower Township man was charged with eluding and obstruction after allegedly driving a dirt bike into oncoming traffic this month in the Whitesboro section of the township.

About 1:50 p.m. July 5, Cpl. Len Larkin responded to Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a dirt bike driving erratically, riding on one wheel toward oncoming traffic, police said in a news release. Larkin tried to stop the bike, but the driver sped from the area.

Police identified the operator as Paul G. Beerley, 27, of the Villas section of Lower Township, according to the release.

Officials searched Beerley’s home and seized the dirt bike, pending forfeiture, police said.

Beerley was charged with second-degree eluding and fourth-degree obstruction of justice. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.

The search warrant was executed by the township’s Major Crimes and Street Crimes units, with the assistance of the Lower Township Detective Division and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

