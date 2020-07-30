UPDATE: Police said the roadway has been cleared and reopened.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A car crash has caused a section of Route 40 to close Thursday morning, police said.
Wires are down across Route 40 near Longwood Avenue, township police said in a news release. The intersection of Route 50 and Route 40 is closed.
Police urged drivers to see an alternate route.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police asked for the public’s help Thursday to identify two men who were at …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.