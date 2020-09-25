UPDATE: Brigantine police locate missing 3-year-old girl

UPDATE: The girl has been found safe, police said.
BRIGANTINE — A 3-year-old girl has gone missing, city police said Friday morning.
Police described the girl, who is missing from the area of Harbor Beach Boulevard, as mixed-race with curly brown hair, wearing a white t-shirt and multi-colored polka dots.
Officials urged residents to contact police with any information. The non-emergency number is 609-266-7414.
