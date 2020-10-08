Upcoming Atlantic County Superior Court hearings, trials

MAYS LANDING — Court hearings across South Jersey continue to be held virtually or have been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, courts resumed some in-person court services with a small number of judges and staff working on site, but the rest continue to work remotely. Last month, the first jury trial since the courts shut down to the public was held.
Judiciary officials in March issued orders barring in-person Superior Court proceedings with limited exceptions to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.
Officials have created a “virtual courtroom” on the state courts website for the public to view first appearances. It can be found at njcourts.gov.
Below are some of the Atlantic County Superior Court cases The Press of Atlantic City is following. Court dates are subject to change.
El Joshua, 37, of Mays Landing, was set to go to trial in March after pleading not guilty to human trafficking charges. Prosecutors say Joshua held at least two women captive and forced them into prostitution and domestic servitude through violence, threats, coercion and by providing them with heroin. He is scheduled for trial Nov. 19.
Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, pleaded not guilty in February to murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the shooting that left 10-year-old Micah Tennant dead and two others injured at the Central Jersey Group II semifinal football game between Pleasantville and Camden on Nov. 15, 2019. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference Nov. 16.
Ibn Abdullah, 27, of Atlantic City, who was reportedly Wyatt’s intended target, was charged after police found a 9mm gun in his waistband the night of the shooting. He was indicted on four counts, including unlawful possession of a weapon without a permit, prohibited weapons and devices, certain person not to have a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon, prior conviction. He is scheduled for a status conference Dec. 20.
Jessica R. Gaeckle, 30, of Galloway Township, pleaded not guilty to official misconduct and hindering charges after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student while she taught at Pleasantville High School. She is scheduled to appear for a case review Dec. 2.
Ernesto Contreras Jimenez, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez-Santos Jr. He was 17 at the time of the shooting and was indicted on charges including aggravated manslaughter, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is scheduled for a case review Oct. 22, with a trial set for Nov. 9.
Nahquil Lovest, 18, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated manslaughter in the fatal July 2019 shooting of 15-year-old Na’imah Bell. His plea deal calls for a 10-year prison term, subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85% of their sentence, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at the time of the plea. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 2.
Heather Grosso, 36, and Nicole Miller, 32, both of Mays Landing, were charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child in a July 29 incident in Pleasantville with Miller’s 11-year-old daughter, which left the girl with two swollen eyes, bite marks and a bald patch, court documents show. Miller also was charged with aggravated assault. Both were ordered released pending trial in August. The case has been referred to grand jury.
