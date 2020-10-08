Upcoming Atlantic County Superior Court hearings, trials

MAYS LANDING — Court hearings across South Jersey continue to be held virtually or have been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, courts resumed some in-person court services with a small number of judges and staff working on site, but the rest continue to work remotely. Last month, the first jury trial since the courts shut down to the public was held.

Judiciary officials in March issued orders barring in-person Superior Court proceedings with limited exceptions to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.

Officials have created a “virtual courtroom” on the state courts website for the public to view first appearances. It can be found at njcourts.gov.

Below are some of the Atlantic County Superior Court cases The Press of Atlantic City is following. Court dates are subject to change.

El Joshua, 37, of Mays Landing, was set to go to trial in March after pleading not guilty to human trafficking charges. Prosecutors say Joshua held at least two women captive and forced them into prostitution and domestic servitude through violence, threats, coercion and by providing them with heroin. He is scheduled for trial Nov. 19.