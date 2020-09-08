VINELAND — The president of the union representing correctional police officers at the Cumberland County jail announced the group's plan to protest at the county Democratic Committee’s meeting Tuesday night.
“The Democratic Party wants to take our jobs, benefits, and pensions, and they want to do it during a pandemic,” said PBA Local 231 President Victor Bermudez in a news release. “We’re going to raise our voices, we’re going to fight, and we’re not going away.”
BRIDGETON — More than 100 employees of Cumberland County’s Department of Corrections could b…
A call to the Cumberland County Democratic Organization was not immediately returned.
Infighting between officials has been ongoing since at least March over a package of reforms to jail aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.
County officials last month sent a letter to the state Civil Service Commission notifying of the possible 121 layoffs, set to take place Nov. 3, according to documents obtained by The Press of Atlantic City.
Over the past two months, county officials have sporadically released information about ending a $65 million new jail project in addition to closing the current facility, but no hard dates or deadlines have been made public, and the freeholder board hasn’t voted on the issue.
BRIDGETON — After scrapping plans for a new $65 million jail, Cumberland County officials pl…
So far, the project has cost more than $13.3 million, according to data provided by the Cumberland County Improvement Authority.
“Freeholders (Carol) Musso and (George) Castellini can stand-up for us and oppose defunding the jail,” Bermudez said. “That’s called leadership and that’s exactly what we need at this moment.”
Of the 121 employees, 105 are members of the local, according to the release.
“Laying off 10% of the county workforce in the midst of a pandemic is inexcusable,” said Bermudez. “And using a pandemic to score political points with voters during election season is outright disgusting. Our members have heart — and they will fight till the end.”
GALLERY: Groundbreaking of new jail in Cumberland County
Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly, left, Cumberland County Improvement Authority President/CEO Jerry Velazquez, CCIA Solicitor Douglas Long, Assemblyman Matt Milam, Director Joseph Derella, Warden Richard Smith, Deputy Director Darlene Barber, Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Assemblyman Bruce Land, Freeholder George Castellini, Freeholder Jack Surrency and County Clerk Celeste Riley participate in groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility adjacent to South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton was held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Cumberland County Warden Richard Smith addresses guests surrounded by artist renditions of the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility during groundbreaking ceremonies in Bridgeton on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Cumberland County Warden Richard Smith, center, shares a laugh with Assemblyman Bruce Land, left, and Deputy Director Darlene Barber during the groundbreaking ceremonies.
Artist renditions of the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton are pictured during groundbreaking ceremonies on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Construction of the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility adjacent to South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton continues on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Cumberland County officials and guests applaud during groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton on Monday.
Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly, left, Cumberland County Improvement Authority President/CEO Jerry Velazquez, CCIA Solicitor Douglas Long, Assemblyman Matt Milam, Director Joseph Derella, Warden Richard Smith, Deputy Director Darlene Barber, Senator Bob Andrzejczak, and Assemblyman Bruce Land were among the participants in groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Construction work has begun for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility.
Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joseph Derella addresses guests during groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly, left, Cumberland County Improvement Authority President/CEO Jerry Velazquez, CCIA Solicitor Douglas Long, Assemblyman Matt Milam, Director Joseph Derella, Warden Richard Smith, Deputy Director Darlene Barber, Senator Bob Andrzejczak, and Assemblyman Bruce Land were among the participants in groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Cumberland County Warden Richard Smith addresses guests surrounded by artist renditions of the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility during groundbreaking ceremonies in Bridgeton on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Construction of the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility adjacent to South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton continues on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Cumberland County Warden Richard Smith, center, shares a laugh with Assemblyman Bruce Land, left, and Deputy Director Darlene Barber during groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Cumberland County Freeholder Director Joseph Derella addresses guests during groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cumberland County Correctional Facility in Bridgeton were held on Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
