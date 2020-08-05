BRIDGETON — Two Vineland men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Maryland man, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.
At 3:03 a.m. May 24, investigators with the Vineland Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office arrived at Chestnut Avenue and South West Boulevard in Vineland for a report of a single-car crash, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement.
Officers found victim Travis Douglas, 31, of Randallstown, at the scene and determined he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, Webb-McRae said. Douglas died despite first responders' efforts to revive him.
Douglas was traveling on Chestnut when a second vehicle pulled up alongside his car and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side of the vehicle, Webb-McRae said.
Investigators identified a second male who was in the vehicle when the shooting occurred and had likewise been shot several times, Webb-McRae said. He was treated for his wounds and subsequently released from the hospital.
A third occupant of the victims’ vehicle was not shot during the incident, Webb-McRae said.
Sharay Palmer, 23, was charged June 19 with murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.
Palmer was arrested July 11 in Rancho Cucamunga, California, where he was detained pending extradition to New Jersey, Webb-McRae said.
Wayne Broughton, 29, was charged June 18 with murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence. He remains at large, Webb-McRae said.
Broughton is considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public who come into contact with him should immediately contact local law enforcement and should not approach him, Webb-McRae said.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case can call Vineland police Sgt. Nicholas Sterchle at 856-691-4111 or prosecutor’s Sgt. Ryan Breslin at 856-207-2738.
