Atlantic City Police Car
Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Two shootings in the past few days have left two teens wounded.

At 11:06 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 500 block of New York Avenue for an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system. The officers found a 17-year-old shooting victim, who was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said in a news release.

Then at 10:05 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of Indiana Avenue for another gunshot alert. They received information that a 17-year-old shooting victim was inside a home in the 1500 block of Caspian Place, police said. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

Anyone with information on the shootings can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

— Ahmad Austin

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments