ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking into who shot a city woman and a Philadelphia man Friday night on Texas Avenue.

At 11:32 p.m., officers responded to the first block of South Texas Avenue after an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, police said Saturday in a news release. There, they found two shooting victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. The victims were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

— Press staff reports

