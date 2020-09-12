ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking into who shot a city woman and a Philadelphia man Friday night on Texas Avenue.
At 11:32 p.m., officers responded to the first block of South Texas Avenue after an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, police said Saturday in a news release. There, they found two shooting victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. The victims were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Atlantic City Police officers cook hamburgers and hotdogs for city residents.
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police officer's cook hamburgers and hotdogs for The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Lt. Willie Santiago, Atlantic City Police Offer attends The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents line up to get some hamburgers and hot dogs on Monday at Brown’s Memorial Park in Atlantic City.
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police officer's cook hamburgers and hotdogs for The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police officer's cook hamburgers and hotdogs for The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mayor Marty Small, left and Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White, right handout backpack to the children during The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, left and Police Chief Henry White hand out backpacks to children during the Atlantic City Police Department’s Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community barbecue at Brown’s Memorial Park on Monday. View more photos and a video from the event at
PressofAC.com
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police officer's cook hamburgers and hotdogs for The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police officer's cook hamburgers and hotdogs for The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
