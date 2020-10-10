 Skip to main content
Tip leads to Atlantic City drug arrest
Tip leads to Atlantic City drug arrest

Atlantic City Police Car
Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — A wanted city man on Friday was arrested following a tip411 submission, police said Saturday.

Laquay Spence, 30, had an active warrant issued by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, police said in a news release. The Police Department received a tip from a concerned citizen about the alleged distribution of drugs by Spence.

At 11:16 a.m., detectives arrested Spence in the 2400 block of Arctic Avenue. During a later investigation of his home, detectives found a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Spence was charged with certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

