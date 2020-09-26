Three Ocean County residents charged with taking money from a veterans organization

Dileo, 67, was the office manager and was responsible for processing payroll, while Mclain, 33, was in charge of community outreach, Billhimer said.

The allegation of misconduct was referred to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office’s economics crimes unit after an audit commissioned by the board of directors revealed that each of the three individuals received extra payroll outlays above and beyond what they were entitled to, Billhimer said.

Specifically, it was determined that Violante, Dileo, and Mclain took additional payments on certain weeks in excess of their regular payroll checks in accordance with their existing salaries, Billhimer said.

In total, Violante received five extra payments totaling $5,855.20, while Dileo received 26 duplicate payments totaling $19,588, and Mclain received five duplicate payments totaling $4,972, Billhimer said.

The investigation revealed that these payments were not authorized by the board, nor were they included in the documents submitted to Ocean County for purposes of obtaining funding, Billhimer said.

Violante and Dileo surrendered themselves to law enforcement and were charged on summonses, processed by officers of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and released pending a future court appearance, Billhimer said.