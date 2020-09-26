Three Ocean County residents charged with taking money from a veterans organization

TOMS RIVER — Jesse Violante, of Tuckerton, Mary Anne Dileo, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, and Gary Mclain, of Little Egg Harbor Township, were each charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking, according to statement released Friday by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
The three defendants are former employees of Vetwork, a Lacey Township-based nonprofit organization that provides resources and assistance to veterans in Ocean County, said county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer in a written statement.
It is alleged that these individuals embezzled monies from Vetwork, beyond their approved salaries, between February 2019 and June 2019, Billhimer said. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office’s economic crimes unit, he said.
Vetwork, governed by a board of directors, assists veterans in Ocean County with various services, such as obtaining employment and finding suitable housing, Billhimer said.
The organization was partially funded by a grant from Ocean County, Billhimer said.
Violante, 33, was the director of Vetwork during the relevant time period, Billhimer said.
In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the employees of the organization and certifying all expenses, Billhimer said.
Dileo, 67, was the office manager and was responsible for processing payroll, while Mclain, 33, was in charge of community outreach, Billhimer said.
TOMS RIVER — A former officer with the Harvey Cedars Police Department pleaded guilty to a c…
The allegation of misconduct was referred to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office’s economics crimes unit after an audit commissioned by the board of directors revealed that each of the three individuals received extra payroll outlays above and beyond what they were entitled to, Billhimer said.
Specifically, it was determined that Violante, Dileo, and Mclain took additional payments on certain weeks in excess of their regular payroll checks in accordance with their existing salaries, Billhimer said.
In total, Violante received five extra payments totaling $5,855.20, while Dileo received 26 duplicate payments totaling $19,588, and Mclain received five duplicate payments totaling $4,972, Billhimer said.
The investigation revealed that these payments were not authorized by the board, nor were they included in the documents submitted to Ocean County for purposes of obtaining funding, Billhimer said.
Violante and Dileo surrendered themselves to law enforcement and were charged on summonses, processed by officers of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and released pending a future court appearance, Billhimer said.
Mclain did not surrender himself to authorities, so a warrant for his arrest was issued, Billhimer said.
Anyone with information regarding Mclain’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Det. Lindsey Llauget of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732- 929-2027, extension 3462, Billhimer said.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.