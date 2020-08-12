LACEY TOWNSHIP—Three township residents were charged with narcotics distribution earlier this month after a three-month long multi-agency investigation into illegal drug activity in Ocean County, officials said.
This investigation identified three individuals who were believed to be storing and distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl. After search warrants were issued on August 1, detectives seized about 9,800 individual dosage units of heroin and fentanyl and about five grams of raw unpackaged heroin and fentanyl, according to Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor, Michael T. Nolan, Jr.
The three charged were Bryanna Negron, 24; Saul Padilla, 42; and Larry Negron, 44, all of Forked River.
Bryanna Negron and Padilla were both charged with possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin an fentanyl with intent to distribute, distribution of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin and fentanyl and possession of heroin and fentanyl.
Larry Negron was charged with three counts of possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of heroin and fentanyl.
