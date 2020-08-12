LACEY TOWNSHIP — Three residents were charged with distributing heroin and fentanyl this month after a three-month-long investigation, authorities said Wednesday.
In an Aug. 1 search, detectives seized about 9,800 individual dosage units of heroin and fentanyl and about 5 grams of raw, unpackaged heroin and fentanyl, Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael T. Nolan Jr. said in a news release.
Bryanna Negron, 24, and Saul Padilla, 42, were charged with possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute, distribution of heroin and fentanyl, and possession of heroin and fentanyl.
Larry Negron, 44, was charged with three counts of possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of heroin and fentanyl.
— CJ Fairfield
