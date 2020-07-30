PLEASANTVILLE — Police and firefighters surrounded the Skyline Condominiums for hours Thursday after a man threatened to blow up his home.
Authorities received a call about 3:15 p.m.
Some residents of the complex were evacuated. No one was allowed to drive into the complex.
Both the Pleasantville police and fire departments are on the scene. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and SWAT team and the Egg Harbor Township and Absecon police departments also are assisting. The gas and electricity to Tyrone's building were shut off.
The man police addressed as Tyrone has lived at Skyline for eight years, according to neighbor Jean Harris. She said he has mental health issues and police are there on a regular basis.
PLEASANTVILLE — Two Mays Landing women were arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting an 1…
"I'd like to know who's protecting Pleasantville while they're all here," Harris said. "I feel sorry for him, but that's what's happening. The state pays for him to be in that apartment."
On Thursday afternoon, Victor Carmona, a Pleasantville police chaplain and local maintenance man, arrived at Tyrone's second-story apartment to fix a leak that had worked its way into the unit downstairs.
Tyrone didn't want Carmona, whom he knows works with the local police, in the apartment. He told Carmona if he came in with police, Tyrone would have a surprise for them.
"That's why I called, to make sure everyone's safe," Carmona said. "I know he's got problems."
Atlantic County health officials reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths on …
Carmona said a similar event had happened before when he'd needed to enter Tyrone's apartment to check a leak. In that instance, he'd successfully been allowed to enter with a couple police officers. He'd fixed the pipe, and the next day Tyrone saw Carmona and apologized.
Skyline Condos consists of 16 close buildings with eight units in each building. Firetrucks were placed around the perimeter of the complex. Firefighter Anton Brown said the Ventnor Fire Department was covering Pleasantville during the situation.
Tyrone broke the glass in three of his windows and had the door to his patio barricaded. At 5:16 p.m., police began attempting to get Tyrone's attention with a bullhorn, as he wasn't responding to phone calls. An hour later, Tyrone started yelling to the police through the broken windows.
Police asked him to come outside, reiterating over and over that he hadn't done anything wrong and that they just needed to be sure he was OK. At least 20 police vehicles were present in addition to the county SWAT van and two bike units.
As of 9 p.m., the standoff was ongoing. Pleasantville police Capt. Matt Hartman said the goal was to have Tyrone come out of the apartment on his own.
"That's the safest way in a situation like this, and we'll continue to talk to him until we can accomplish that goal," Hartman said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.