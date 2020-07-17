ATLANTIC CITY — Police last week arrested a Sicklerville man in a shooting that took place last month on Tennessee Avenue.
Darren Nedrick, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
On June 25, officers responded to the 300 block of Tennessee Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system at 4:52 p.m. The victim, 27, had been shot and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Detectives identified Nedrick as a suspect. Detective Brian Hambrecht and Officer Kerry Dunbar arrested Nedrick on July 11 in the 800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, and he was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.