ATLANTIC CITY — Police last week arrested a Sicklerville man in a shooting that took place last month on Tennessee Avenue.

Darren Nedrick, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

On June 25, officers responded to the 300 block of Tennessee Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system at 4:52 p.m. The victim, 27, had been shot and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Detectives identified Nedrick as a suspect. Detective Brian Hambrecht and Officer Kerry Dunbar arrested Nedrick on July 11 in the 800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, and he was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

