Stolen vehicle leads to gun charges for four Atlantic City males

ATLANTIC CITY — A vehicle theft last month has led to gun charges against four people, one of whom is still at large, police said Saturday.
At 4:24 p.m. May 5, officers responded to Chesapeake Court after receiving an alert from Vineland police that a stolen vehicle was reported in the area, police said in a news release. Officers Martina Martin and Isaiah Harding found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle immediately sped away and crashed at Delta and Adriatic avenues.
The four occupants, all from Atlantic City, left the vehicle and attempted to run away, police said. The officers arrested a 17-year-old boy, while the other three got away.
Inside the vehicle, officers recovered two loaded handguns, one of which contained hollow-point ammunition. Both had large-capacity magazines.
State Police identified one of the guns as being used in two prior shootings in Atlantic City.
The three males who fled were 14- and 16-year-old boys and 20-year-old Altarik Hopkins. The boys have since been arrested. A warrant is out for Hopkins' arrest.
The three boys were each charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (community gun), possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.
The 17- and 16-year-olds were released on summonses with a future court date. The 14-year-old was presented with his charges while in custody at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City after being arrested May 31.
Hopkins, aka Cody Hood, is wanted on two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (community gun), possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime.
Anyone with information about Hopkins can call police at 609-347-5766.
