Status conference in prescription fraud case held via telephone last month, next court date set

CAMDEN — A status conference for the five South Jersey co-defendants who have pleaded not guilty in an ongoing $50 million health benefits fraud scheme was held via telephone last month.

Attorneys for Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon; Thomas Schallus, 42; Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, Gloucester County; Thomas Sher, 46, of Northfield, and John Sher, 37, of Margate; participated in a status conference via phone Sept. 24 with U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler, court records show.

Northfield pharmaceutical sales representative William Hickman, 43, and his wife, Sarah, 43, were also charged in the case and had previously pleaded not guilty. However, William Hickman pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering charges.

As part of Hickman’s plea agreement, charges against Sarah Hickman will be dropped after debts are repaid. He is slated to be sentenced Nov. 6.