State Police seek man who allegedly stole $1,400 worth of merchandise from Tractor Supply

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — State Police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from a Tractor Supply Company store.

Between Oct. 9 and 15, the man allegedly removed UPC price tags from inexpensive items and placed them on more expensive items at the store on Wheat Road, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page. He then checked out at the register and paid for the illegitimately priced items.

Authorities described the man as white, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with dark hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, dark-colored shoes and a dark hat with sunglasses on top.

State Police believe the man had been staying at a nearby motel during the time the crimes were committed, according to the post.

Anyone with information can call the Buena Vista Station at 609-561-1800, ext. 3442. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.