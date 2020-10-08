 Skip to main content
State Police seek information after trooper's memorial is defaced; union offers reward
State Police seek information after trooper's memorial is defaced; union offers reward

Trooper memorial

Trooper Bertram Zimmerman’s memorial on Route 83 was found defaced Wednesday, State Police said. Vandals used white caulk to write a derogatory phrase on the pavers and to deface the front of the granite monument in the center of the memorial.

 State Police / Provided

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — State Police unions offered a $5,000 reward Wednesday to find those responsible for vandalizing a trooper’s memorial.

State Police responded to Trooper Bertram Zimmerman’s memorial on Route 83 on Wednesday and found it defaced, according to a post on the State Police Facebook page. The vandals used white caulk to write a derogatory phrase on the pavers and to deface the front of the granite monument in the center of the memorial.

Zimmerman died after a car crash Feb. 5, 2004, while responding to a robbery call.

The reward is for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects, according to the post.

Anyone with information can call the Woodbine station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

