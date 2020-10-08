State Police seek information after trooper's memorial is defaced; union offers reward

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — State Police unions offered a $5,000 reward Wednesday to find those responsible for vandalizing a trooper’s memorial.
State Police responded to Trooper Bertram Zimmerman’s memorial on Route 83 on Wednesday and found it defaced, according to a post on the State Police Facebook page. The vandals used white caulk to write a derogatory phrase on the pavers and to deface the front of the granite monument in the center of the memorial.
Zimmerman died after a car crash Feb. 5, 2004, while responding to a robbery call.
The reward is for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects, according to the post.
Anyone with information can call the Woodbine station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
