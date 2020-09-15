UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police asked for the public’s help Monday to identify a man and woman who allegedly stole a wallet from an elderly woman and used her credit cards last month.
On Aug. 27, the man and woman went into the ShopRite in the Marmora section of the township, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page. The woman had a conversation with an elderly woman while the man took her wallet from her shopping cart.
Police did not release the name of the victim.
The pair were recorded on video surveillance as they walked out of the ShopRite and got into a white Cadillac CTS or ATS sedan, according to the post. They used the woman’s credit cards to buy several gift cards and other items at the Ocean View CVS on Route 9.
Police described the man as Black, between 30 and 40-years-old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black t-shirt, black baseball cap, black face mask, blue jeans and a silver watch.
The woman was also described as Black, between 30 and 40-years-old, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a black Adidas t-shirt with a colorful design, pink Adidas baseball cap, gold necklace with an angel wing charm, short black hair and black sunglasses.
Police asked anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698, and anonymous tips are welcome.
