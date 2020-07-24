MILLVILLE — State Police are investigating the shooting of a 26-year-old man Friday on Route 55.
About 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to milepost 28.2 northbound for a report of a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the victim had sustained a gunshot wound and crashed. He was treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Trooper Alejandro Goez said in a news release.
Detectives determined several shots were fired at the victim's vehicle by an unidentified passing vehicle in the northbound lanes of the highway, Goez said.
MILLVILLE — For city residents, Saturday was a promising start.
About 12:10 a.m., the victim was captured on surveillance video leaving the Wawa on Second Street, driving toward Route 55, Goez said.
Detectives believe the shooting may have been the result of an incident that occurred between the victim and an unknown suspect Thursday in Millville, Goez said.
Anyone with information can call State Police at the Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.