ATLANTIC CITY — State Police are investigating after a car caught fire on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon.
At 2:19 p.m., officers responded to milepost .7 eastbound, Trooper Alejandro Goez said. A Nissan Altima was fully engulfed in flames.
Everyone inside was car was able to get out, Goez said, and there were no injuries reported.
Lanes were closed while the fire was doused, but reopened about 3 p.m., he said.
Goez said that the city firefighters were notified, and video of them extinguishing the car fire was posted on the Local 198 Facebook page.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Look back at Atlantic City Fire Department
Look back at local fire departments
Atlantic City Fire Department Dec. 1969. Four firemen who risked their lives to rescue four small children of the Henry Lacey family from their burning home are presented with citations at a City Council meeting. From left: Mayor Robert C. Johnson, Fireman John Woodfall, Deputy Fire Chief Charles Faisst, Firemen James Westcott and Harold "Whitey" Swartz, and Councilman George English.
Press Archives
Firemen
Station 3 at Maryland and Arctic Aves. is the oldest fire station in Atlantic City. It was built in 1903. The Master Plan suggest that some day a new fire house be built combining the Maryland Ave. and the Connecticut Ave. station, built in 1904. Jan 27, 1962. Press file photo.
Look back at local fire departments
Atlantic City Fire Department Oct. 14, 1988. Kids from Richmond Avenue School visit Station 6 at Annapolis and Ventnor Avenue and are greeted by Inspector Richard Thompson.
Press Archives
Firemen
Fire Station Indiana and Grant Ave. AC. 1988. Press file photo.
Firemen
Fireman Robert Thompson and his new pet, Smokey. Oct. 1973. Press file photo.
Firemen
Wooden Ladder Truck - 1975. Press file photo.
Firemen
The Beach Pirates fire station at S. Tennesee Ave. was built in 1902. (it was torn down). Press file photo 7/23/67.
Firemen
Margate firemen, Don Adams learns the ropes of rappelling at the AC Fire Academy on Indiana and Baltic. 6/27/92. Press file photo
Look back at local fire departments
Atlantic City Fire Department May 17, 1989. Mayor Usry greets the department.
Press Archives
Firemen
Atlantic City Firestation 3 in 1991. Press file photo.
Look back at local fire departments
Atlantic City Fire Department Oct. 2, 1983.
Press Archives
Firemen
A class of firemen in Atlantic City Fire Deparment's school at Indiana and Baltic demonstrate new skills at graduation exercises. April 1972. Press file photo.
Firemen
Joe Daily and Mike Auble practice searching for a fire in abandoned apartment building on New Jersey Ave. June 1992. Press file photo.
Look back at local fire departments
Atlantic City Fire Department's Jim Herbert receives Firefighter of the Year award for rescue of Captain Joe Ward. April 1986.
Press Archives
Firemen
Atlantic City Fire Department 4/81. Press file photo.
Look back at local fire departments
Atlantic City Fire Department May 1985. Bob Barlow receives Firefighter of the Year award for rescuing a woman.
Press Archives
Look back at local fire departments
Atlantic City Fire Department Jan. 25, 1986. Firefighter Jim Morgan rescued a baby in a burning house.
Press Archives
Fire departments
Atlantic City Fire Department, Atlantic Ave and Connecticut Ave. Sept 1986. Press file photo.
Fire departments
Firehouse under construction at Maryland and Baltic in Atlantic City. Feb 1990. Press file photo.
Look back at local fire departments
Atlantic City Fire Department Oct. 1972. Ronald Fetter, right, AC Fireman, receives plaque from August Duova, president, State Firemen's Mutual Benevolent Association, for rescuing a bedridden person from a burning building.
Press Archives
Firemen
A class of firemen in Atlantic City Fire Deparment's school at Indiana and Baltic demonstrate new skills at graduation exercises.A fireman jumps into a net held by classmates. Sept.1972. Press file photo.
Look back at local fire departments
Atlantic City Fire Department honors heroes March 13, 1991. Pictured are Phillip Campbell, James F. Smith Jr., Edgardo Echevarria, Battalion Chief Charles Conover, and Mark Marrone, Firefighter Ladder 3.
Press Archives
Firemen
Captain Joe Ward and wife Randi at Shore Memorial Feb 14, 1986. Press file photo.
Look back at local fire departments
Atlantic City Fire Department July 1989. Fire captains are sworn in.
Press Archives
Firemen
Firemen Graduate 6/28/1969. As Fire Chief Warren S. Conover looks on, Public Safety Director Meredith B. Kerstetter presents diplomas to rookie firemen who completed training courses at the Indiana and Baltic avenue drill school. Seven resort firemen and two Northfiled firemen were graduated. From Left: Chief Conover, Patrick Donovan and Anthony F. Roberts of AC, William J. Peterson of Northfield and Kerstetter. Press file photo.
Firemen
Cadets battle gasoline fire at practice pit at the Burlington County Fire School, in West Hampton Township. June 1992. Press file photo.
