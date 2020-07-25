ATLANTIC CITY — State Police described “a melee” on the casino floor of Tropicana Atlantic City early Monday that ended with three stabbings as well as $218 and a cellphone stolen, court documents show.
Four men have been arrested in the incident on charges ranging from criminal attempt homicide to robbery: Jabari Cummings, 30, and Tyevon Walker, 22, both of Brooklyn, New York; Delroy McNeil, 32, of Cary, North Carolina; and Shaun Laney, 25, of Machias, New York.
All four men were set to appear for a virtual detention hearing Friday morning before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia M. Wild, but the hearing was rescheduled to Tuesday before Judge Donna M. Taylor.
Detectives from the State Police’s Casino Operations Unit responded at 2:57 a.m. to slot section F in the casino for a physical altercation involving “a melee of numerous patrons,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
State Police have jurisdiction over casino floors.
There had been a “large fight” near the bathrooms by the section recorded on the casino’s surveillance, according to the documents.
McNeil had followed one of the victims into the bathroom, according to the affidavit. A friend of the victim went into the bathroom, too.
The names of both the victim and the victim’s friend were redacted from the report.
The victim came out of the bathroom with a stab wound, according to the document. In an interview with detectives, he said the man who followed him into the bathroom, later identified as McNeil, stabbed him in the chest and middle torso.
Another man was also stabbed and suffered serious injuries to his left lung, according to the document. Video footage shows Cummings taking a knife from his pocket and stabbing him.
The name of that victim was also redacted from the report.
After the altercation, three witnesses were chased by two men involved in the fight, according to the document. The witnesses told troopers they thought they were targeted after recording the fight on a cellphone, but troopers later learned they took just one photograph.
Laney and Walker were identified as the two suspects, according to an affidavit, and they were captured on the casino’s exterior video surveillance robbing one of the witnesses of a cellphone, their identification and about $218.
Cummings was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, possession of crack/cocaine, tampering with evidence and criminal attempt homicide.
McNeil, who was the third man stabbed but was later released from the hospital, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault and criminal attempt homicide.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
