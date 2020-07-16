South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton

South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton 

 Press archives

BRIDGETON — Two more inmates at a South Jersey prison have died from COVID-19 as cases at facilities continue to grow, state data show.

The state Department of Corrections dashboard, which shows cases in facilities throughout New Jersey, has been updated to show two additional fatalities attributed to the coronavirus at South Woods State Prison.

The facility recorded its first inmate death attributed to the pandemic in April.

Asked for the identity of the inmate and details of their incarceration, Matthew Schuman, spokesman for the DOC, said due to medical privacy reasons, he could not disclose a specific individual’s personal information.

There are three DOC facilities in South Jersey, all in Cumberland County. In addition to South Woods, there are Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison, both in Maurice River Township.

The number of cases in state facilities continues to rise.

South Woods has the highest number in the state of inmates who have tested positive for the disease with 692, according to state data. Eighty staff members there have also tested positive.

Southern State has recorded 154 cases in inmates and 80 in staff, while Bayside has reported 80 and five cases, respectively.

COVID-19 Cases in South Jersey Prison Inmates

Source: New Jersey Department of Corrections

Neither Bayside nor Southern State has recorded a fatality.

South Woods has a total of 3,343 inmates, while Bayside and Southern State have 1,423 and 1,650, respectively, according to state data.

All inmates at state DOC facilities have been tested, with a number of lab results still pending, according to the dashboard.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments