BRIDGETON — Two more inmates at a South Jersey prison have died from COVID-19 as cases at facilities continue to grow, state data show.
The
state Department of Corrections dashboard, which shows cases in facilities throughout New Jersey, has been updated to show two additional fatalities attributed to the coronavirus at South Woods State Prison.
The facility recorded its first inmate death attributed to the pandemic in April.
Asked for the identity of the inmate and details of their incarceration, Matthew Schuman, spokesman for the DOC, said due to medical privacy reasons, he could not disclose a specific individual’s personal information.
There are three DOC facilities in South Jersey, all in Cumberland County. In addition to South Woods, there are Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison, both in Maurice River Township.
The number of cases in state facilities continues to rise.
South Woods has the highest number in the state of inmates who have tested positive for the disease with 692, according to state data. Eighty staff members there have also tested positive.
Southern State has recorded 154 cases in inmates and 80 in staff, while Bayside has reported 80 and five cases, respectively.
Source: New Jersey Department of Corrections
MOLLY BILINSKI
Staff Writer
Neither Bayside nor Southern State has recorded a fatality.
South Woods has a total of 3,343 inmates, while Bayside and Southern State have 1,423 and 1,650, respectively, according to state data.
All inmates at state DOC facilities have been tested, with a number of lab results still pending, according to the dashboard.
040720_nws_cumboclosed 1.jpg
The marquee of the Landis Theater in Vineland reports postponements of shows on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 2.jpg
A sign at Maxxfit Health Center in Bridgeton, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 3.jpg
The American Legion Nabb-Leslie Post 82 in Millville, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 4.jpg
A sign on Sharp Street in Millville encourages residents to stay home.
Charles J. Olson / for The Press
040720_nws_cumboclosed 5.jpg
A sign on Best Food In Town Chinese Kitchen in Millvile, which remains closed due to food and supply shortages, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 6A.jpg
A sign at the Vineland Public Schools administrative offices on Landis Avenue is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 7.jpg
A sign at a Bridgeton City Park basketball court, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 8.jpg
A sign at the Sharp Street Wawa store in Millville, which explains a one-door entry policy due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 8A.jpg
A sign at the Sharp Street Wawa store in Millville, which explains a one-door entry policy due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 9.jpg
Closed businesses on a deserted Commerce Street in Bridgeton are pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 10.jpg
The box office at the Levoy Theatre in Millville, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 11.jpg
The Maranatha Baptist Church in Millville, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 12.jpg
Stephanie's Salon & Day Spa in Bridgeton, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 14.jpg
Many shoppers at the Millville ShopRite wore face coverings on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 15.jpg
Luigi's Pizza on Main Street in Millville, which is open for take out and delivery only, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 16.jpg
A woman wearing a cloth face covering carts grocery bags to her car at the Lincoln Avenue ShopRite in Vineland on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 17.jpg
A sign at Waltman Park in Millville, which remains closed to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 18.jpg
Playground equipment at Waltman Park in Millville, which remains closed to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 19.jpg
Historic numbers of applicants have flooded New Jersey's unemployment system since business closings due to the COVID-19 crisis, and about 400,000 people have applied but not yet received financial assistance from the program. Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 20.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 21.jpg
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 22.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 23.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 24.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 25.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 26.jpg
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 27.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 28.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 29.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 30.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 31.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 32.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 33.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 34.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 35.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 36.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 37.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 38.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 39.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 40.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 41.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
