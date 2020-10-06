South Jersey law enforcement agencies more likely to have body-worn cameras than others in the state

Law enforcement agencies in South Jersey are more likely to have body-worn cameras compared to those in the central and northern parts of the state, according to data released last month by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Results of a survey of police departments and law enforcement agencies completed by the Attorney General’s Office in September show that 70% of departments and agencies in Atlantic County have body-worn cameras, with Cape May and Cumberland at 85% and 80%, respectively.

While Gloucester and Salem counties also reported high percentages — 82% and 89%, respectively — several other counties reported much lower numbers than South Jersey.

For example, only 27% of agencies in Ocean County reported having body-worn cameras, and, in Monmouth, only 40% of agencies reported using body-worn cameras.

“I applaud the many police departments that have embraced body-worn cameras as a critical tool for enhancing police-community relations, and I urge more to follow suit,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “The need for accountability and transparency has never been greater, as we strive to build stronger trust between police officers and the communities they serve.