South Jersey law enforcement agencies more likely to have body-worn cameras than others in the state
South Jersey law enforcement agencies more likely to have body-worn cameras than others in the state

Body cameras

Pleasantville police Officer Joe Gamble described the square black body camera clipped to the middle of the front of his vest as a 'useful tool' that will help officers do their job more efficiently. The department rolled out the program Oct. 31, outfitting about 40 officers with the recording devices.

 Molly Bilinski

Law enforcement agencies in South Jersey are more likely to have body-worn cameras compared to those in the central and northern parts of the state, according to data released last month by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Results of a survey of police departments and law enforcement agencies completed by the Attorney General’s Office in September show that 70% of departments and agencies in Atlantic County have body-worn cameras, with Cape May and Cumberland at 85% and 80%, respectively.

While Gloucester and Salem counties also reported high percentages — 82% and 89%, respectively — several other counties reported much lower numbers than South Jersey.

Atlantic County Law Enforcement Agencies with Body-Worn Cameras

Source: New Jersey Attorney General's Office

For example, only 27% of agencies in Ocean County reported having body-worn cameras, and, in Monmouth, only 40% of agencies reported using body-worn cameras.

“I applaud the many police departments that have embraced body-worn cameras as a critical tool for enhancing police-community relations, and I urge more to follow suit,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “The need for accountability and transparency has never been greater, as we strive to build stronger trust between police officers and the communities they serve.

Cape May County Law Enforcement Agencies with Body-Worn Cameras

Source: New Jersey Attorney General's Office

“Body cameras not only enhance accountability in policing, they protect the vast majority of officers who do the right thing day-in and day-out, reducing unfounded complaints,” he continued. “As an objective witness to law enforcement actions, they bolster public confidence and can even help de-escalate volatile situations.”

In Atlantic County, the following law enforcement agencies do not have body-worn cameras: Sheriff’s Office, Brigantine Police department, Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Galloway Township Police Department and Mullica Township Police Department.

In Cape May County, the only Cape May is the only police department that does not have body-worn cameras.

Cumberland County Law Enforcement Agencies with Body-Worn Cameras

Source: New Jersey Attorney General's Office

In addition, Prosecutor’s Offices in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties were included in the survey as having no body-worn cameras; however, they also do not employ uniformed officers.

