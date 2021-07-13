Somers Point police investigating pedestrian accident on Johnson Avenue

SOMERS POINT — Police are investigating a vehicle pedestrian accident on Johnson Avenue this morning.
The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, said Chief of Police Robert Somers.
Police set up a perimeter at a residence on the corner of Bay and Johnson avenues.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
Here in Somers Point where police have set up perimeter at a residence on the corner of Bay and Johnson avenues. On the ground by the white car appear to be some personal items and some kind of liquid. pic.twitter.com/9bRsSQmgAC— Ahmad Austin (@ACPressAustin) July 13, 2021
