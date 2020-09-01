The Pleasantville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 2:25 p.m. for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, police said. Officers did not find victims, but projectile damage from several vehicles in the area was observed.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-641-6100 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
