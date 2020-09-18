CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities on Thursday announced a handful of arrests of people charged with or linked to sexually assaulting three children at a home in the Belleplain section of Dennis Township, following a more than yearlong investigation.
Carol Allen, 78, and Willis Allen Jr., 30, both of Belleplain, and Vincent Allen, 32, of New Brunswick, Middlesex County, were all arrested and charged, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan said in a news release.
A juvenile victim reported being sexually assaulted in July 2019 by Allen Jr. and Ryan Roach, 31, at a home on Tarkiln Road in Belleplain, officials said.
Officials did not release the name or age of the victim.
Allen Jr. and Roach were each charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child on July 19, 2020, and Dec. 3, 2019, respectively, according to the release.
Roach is being held in the Cape May County jail. Allen Jr. was jailed as well but was later released pending court.
After further investigation, Teresa Millard, 35, was charged March 13 with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree conspiring with another to commit aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the release. She is also in the jail.
Allen Jr. and Roach on May 1 were additionally charged with first-degree conspiring with another to commit aggravated sexual assault, according to the release.
Two additional victims reported being sexually assaulted at the Tarkiln Road residence, according to the release. After an investigation, officials executed a search warrant Aug. 27 on the residence, and additional charges were filed.
Carol Allen was charged with three counts of first-degree liability of conduct for another for aggravated sexual assault and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She also was jailed but later released after a detention hearing Sept. 8 pending court proceedings.
Allen Jr. was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree sexual assault, officials said. He turned himself into the State Police barracks in Woodbine on Aug. 28 and was sent to the jail but was released after a Sept. 8 detention hearing.
Vincent Allen was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on a summons pending court.
First-degree sexual assault charges are subject to the Jessica Lunsford Act, which requires a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years to life if convicted.
Anyone with additional information relating to this investigation can call the State Police Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698, county Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597 or report it anonymously through the county Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net.
