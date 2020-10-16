Sentencings postponed to next year in prescription fraud case

CAMDEN — Sentencings have been postponed again – this time to next year – for the more than two dozen people who have pleaded guilty as part of a more than $50 million health care benefits fraud scheme.

Originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of next week, the majority of the sentencings were moved to April before federal Judge Robert B. Kugler, court records show.

Given that it’s a complex federal case involving a large number of co-defendants, some of the defendants’ attorneys previously said postponements are not at all unusual.

The case is centered on a massive prescription fraud scheme between January 2015 and April 2016 that involved the recruitment of public employees, including teachers, firefighters and police officers, to obtain medically unnecessary prescriptions, netting kickbacks for the conspirators, court documents show.

More than 30 people have been charged in the case since August 2017, and only one defendant has been sentenced so far.

In August, Kristie Masucci, 37, of the Cedar Run section of Stafford Township, became the first person sentenced in the case. Masucci received two years in federal prison with three years’ probation and was ordered to pay about $1.8 million in restitution.