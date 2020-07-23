Sanai Macon, 15, had known Naimah Bell since they went to daycare together in Atlantic City.
However, the hearing was postponed to 9 a.m. Aug. 3, according to Lovest’s attorney, Alex Settle.
It is at least the third time that the sentencing has been postponed.
The plea deal calls for a 10-year prison term, subject to the No Early Release Act, which mandates a defendant serve 85% of their sentence, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at the time of the plea.
Bell, of Pleasantville, was found dead shortly after 4 a.m. July 25, 2019, in a home in the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City.
MAYS LANDING — Nahquil Lovest was playing with what he thought was an unloaded gun last mont…
Lovest was arrested and charged with murder a day after the shooting. An initial autopsy determined Bell’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death to be homicide.
At a detention hearing held shortly after Lovest’s arrest, Settle argued that Lovest was playing with what he thought was an unloaded gun when he pointed it at Bell’s head and pulled the trigger.
A grand jury returned an indictment against Lovest in October that included the aggravated manslaughter charge, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault/pointing a weapon.
Lovest is currently held in Atlantic County jail.
