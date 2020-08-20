Shahid Dixon

Shahid Dixon, 27, who pleaded guilty to eluding last month, appeared virtually before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — The sentencing for an Atlantic City man charged in connection to the November fatal shooting of 10-year-old Micah Tennant during a Pleasantville High School football game has been postponed.

Shahid Dixon, 27, who pleaded guilty to eluding last month, appeared virtually Thursday morning before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.

Dixon’s attorney, Jim Grimley, successfully argued for the postponement, saying that he did not yet have time to go over sentencing paperwork with Dixon for a violation of probation.

He is now scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31; the recommended sentence for the third-degree charge is three years in prison, Grimley said.

Assistant Prosecutor Edmund Mallqui-Burgos, who represents the state in the case, told DeLury during the hearing he would like to move forward with sentencing, saying that two co-defendants are pending dismissal of charges after Dixon and another man are sentenced.

Dixon is one of three charged unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon after allegedly throwing a gun out of a car window while leading police on a chase to Atlantic City after the football game. The others include Tyrell Dorn, 28, and Michael Mack, 27, both of Atlantic City, as well as Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville.

Dorn pleaded guilty last month to possession of a weapon by a convicted person. He faces a sentence recommendation of 7 years, with 5 years of parole ineligibility, according to a news release from the county Prosecutor’s Office announcing the plea.

Dorn is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, and Golden and Mack are scheduled for pretrial conferences.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, who is charged with murdering the boy at the game, is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference Oct. 5.

Authorities said Wyatt opened fire during the game in what officials called a targeted attack, but struck three people in the bleachers, including Micah, who died of his injuries less than a week later. The others shot were an unnamed 15-year-old, who suffered a graze wound, and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, who was the intended target.

Abdullah was hospitalized after the shooting, but has since appeared in court. He was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9 mm gun in his waistband.

Abdullah is scheduled for a post-indictment arraignment Sept. 16.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments