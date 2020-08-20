ATLANTIC CITY — So many people wanted to pay their respects to Micah “Dew” Tennant on Saturd…
MAYS LANDING — The sentencing for an Atlantic City man charged in connection to the November fatal shooting of 10-year-old Micah Tennant during a Pleasantville High School football game has been postponed.
Shahid Dixon, 27, who pleaded guilty to eluding last month, appeared virtually Thursday morning before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
Dixon’s attorney, Jim Grimley, successfully argued for the postponement, saying that he did not yet have time to go over sentencing paperwork with Dixon for a violation of probation.
He is now scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31; the recommended sentence for the third-degree charge is three years in prison, Grimley said.
MAYS LANDING — A 28-year-old Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to weapons charges in conn…
Assistant Prosecutor Edmund Mallqui-Burgos, who represents the state in the case, told DeLury during the hearing he would like to move forward with sentencing, saying that two co-defendants are pending dismissal of charges after Dixon and another man are sentenced.
Dixon is one of three charged unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon after allegedly throwing a gun out of a car window while leading police on a chase to Atlantic City after the football game. The others include Tyrell Dorn, 28, and Michael Mack, 27, both of Atlantic City, as well as Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city park will be renamed in honor of a 10-year-old boy who was killed las…
Dorn pleaded guilty last month to possession of a weapon by a convicted person. He faces a sentence recommendation of 7 years, with 5 years of parole ineligibility, according to a news release from the county Prosecutor’s Office announcing the plea.
Dorn is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, and Golden and Mack are scheduled for pretrial conferences.
Alvin Wyatt, 31, who is charged with murdering the boy at the game, is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference Oct. 5.
{child_flags:top_story}5th man pleads not guilty in P’ville game shooting
Authorities said Wyatt opened fire during the game in what officials called a targeted attack, but struck three people in the bleachers, including Micah, who died of his injuries less than a week later. The others shot were an unnamed 15-year-old, who suffered a graze wound, and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, who was the intended target.
Abdullah was hospitalized after the shooting, but has since appeared in court. He was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9 mm gun in his waistband.
MAYS LANDING — A pre-trial conference has been set for Oct. 5 for the Atlantic City man char…
Abdullah is scheduled for a post-indictment arraignment Sept. 16.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.