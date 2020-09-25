 Skip to main content
Second virtual town hall on crime in Atlantic City's 3rd Ward scheduled for later this month
Second virtual town hall on crime in Atlantic City's 3rd Ward scheduled for later this month

022219_nws_acclean

‘It’s not going to be like on TV when the problem is solved in a half-hour or hour,’ says Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, chairman of the Cleaner, Safer & Healthier Committee. ‘But I think, if we are consistent and stay focused, that we can improve, No. 1 Renaissance Plaza and No. 2 Atlantic Avenue.’

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials have scheduled a second virtual town hall later this month to address residents’ concerns about crime in the city’s 3rd Ward.

The webinar, “Public Safety in the Third Ward: Questions & Answers Part 2,” is set for 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

Kaleem Shabazz, the city councilman who represents the ward, which covers parts of the city’s Ducktown, Westside and downtown neighborhoods, is hosting the town hall.

This is the second event of its kinds for the ward in recent weeks; the last event hosted by Shabazz took place Aug. 26.

Register for the webinar through the City Clerk’s Office by calling 609-347-5510, or, for more information, call Shabazz at 609-957-0441.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

