Second virtual town hall on crime in Atlantic City's 3rd Ward scheduled for later this month

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials have scheduled a second virtual town hall later this month to address residents’ concerns about crime in the city’s 3rd Ward.
The webinar, “Public Safety in the Third Ward: Questions & Answers Part 2,” is set for 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
Kaleem Shabazz, the city councilman who represents the ward, which covers parts of the city’s Ducktown, Westside and downtown neighborhoods, is hosting the town hall.
This is the second event of its kinds for the ward in recent weeks; the last event hosted by Shabazz took place Aug. 26.
Register for the webinar through the City Clerk’s Office by calling 609-347-5510, or, for more information, call Shabazz at 609-957-0441.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
