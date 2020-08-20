OCEAN CITY — A Salem County man died Wednesday after he was ejected from a boat in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
Troopers from the Atlantic City Marine Station responded to an abandoned vessel in the area of Seacliff Road and the beach, according to Trooper Charles Marchan.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a boat was traveling westbound, attempting to enter the Great Egg Inlet, but lost control and ejected both occupants, he said.
As a result of the accident, Philip Azzante, 59, of Alloway Township, suffered fatal injuries, he said. The operator, George Boos, 73, of the Thorofare section of West Deptford Township, Gloucester County, was transported to an area hospital.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Delaware Bay command center were told by members of the city police that a 26-foot center console recreational vessel was found beached with personal belongings still aboard near the inlet, according the release.
Police were able to identify one of the boaters using a cell phone that was found aboard, officials said. State Police got video feed from Somers Point Marina, confirming two individuals had left in early morning.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City launched to search the area, along with a 29-foot Response Boat boat crew from Coast Guard Station Great Egg and small boat crews from the police department and Longport Fire Department, according to the release.
The aircrew arrived on scene, spotted the two persons in the water and lowered a rescue swimmer to assist while vectoring in emergency surface assets, officials said.
The accident remains under investigation by State Police.
