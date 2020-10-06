Rio Grande woman arrested after allegedly driving away from traffic stop in stolen box truck

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A woman from the Rio Grande section of the township was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving away from police in a stolen box truck with suspected methamphetamine.

About 8:42 a.m., Patrolman George Eskander saw a West Side Meats box truck going north on Route 9 with smoke coming from the vehicle, according to a news release from township police. Several vehicles behind the truck were beeping their horns and pointing at it as it passed.

As he followed the truck, Eskander saw that it was smoking and the driver ran a red light at Route 9 and Indian Trail, police said. He activated his emergency lights but the vehicle did not stop.

Eskander, along with other officers, tried to stop the truck but it continued up Route 9 on to Stone Harbor Boulevard and then continued north on the Garden State Parkway, according to the release. The truck continued, getting off the parkway at Exit 25, where it ran the light at the end of the exit ramp and then headed toward Route 9 on Roosevelt Boulevard in Marmora.

The truck went through another light at the intersection of Route 9, striking an Atlantic City Electric van and causing it to overturn, police said.