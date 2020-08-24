CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Monday no charges can or should be filed against any of the Wildwood police officers involved in a July use-of-force incident.
"Based on the circumstances presented, the officers involved did not exceed the legal standard of use of force to effectuate an arrest of a subject actively resisting arrest," said Sutherland in a video released Monday based on a preliminary investigation.
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office has been conducting a preliminary investigation regarding a police incident between 3 and 3:30 a.m. July 12 on the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue in Wildwood, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The objective of the investigation was to determine whether the actions of the arresting officer or officers potentially violated the use of justifiable force to effect an arrest or any other criminal statutes, the Prosecutor's Office said.
A close to 15-minute video, titled "Critical Incident Community Briefing," can be seen on YouTube.
The arresting police officers nor the subjects were not identified in the video.
"An 11-second video was released to social media that showed a Wildwood police officer striking an individual with his fists," said Sutherland in the video.
The person seen in the 11-second video was part of group of five people who arrived together at the pizzeria, Sutherland said.
"Five of the six people arrested, including the person in the video, were involved in the fight inside pizzeria and the interaction that followed," Sutherland said. "A sixth person, who was arrested, was not in the pizzeria, was not a part of the group and was not directly involved."
WILDWOOD — An investigation into a police officer’s use of force during an arrest this month…
Based on the investigation, the fight started when one member of the group of individuals in the pizzeria threw hot sauce in the face of a pizzeria employee, Sutherland said.
The voiceover to the surveillance video footage said that the subject was told, "you are under arrest," eight times, to "relax" 14 times and "get on your back" three times during the course of three minutes.
The surveillance video voiceover said the subject elbows an officer in the chest. The rest of the altercation can be seen more clearly in the slow-motion portion of the video. The subject strikes the officer in the left lower jaw. The officer strikes the subject seven or eight times with a closed fist in the head or face before handcuffs can be put on the subject, the voiceover said.
Sutherland's preliminary investigation doesn't end the investigation, he said.
The Wildwood police's internal investigation will continue, and the Prosecutor's Office will assist, Sutherland said.
Administrative investigation and review can result in discipline against the officer or officers and/or require training of the officers involved or the department as a whole, Sutherland said.
Wildwood internal affairs will forward its findings to the Wildwood Police Chief, who will make a recommendation as far as discipline or additional training, Sutherland said.
