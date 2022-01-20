Prisoner captured after escaping from Bayside State Prison

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A prisoner who escaped from Bayside State Prison Thursday morning was captured and returned to the facility.
Peter Rusch was apprehended by the state Department of Corrections after escaping, Sgt. Philip Curry of the state police said.
It is not immediately clear how he escaped or for how long he was out of jail.
Rusch has been serving a 17-year sentence for robbery and weapons charges out of Ocean County, beginning his jail time Sept. 1, 2011. He is eligible for parole Jan. 4, 2024, according to the Department of Corrections website.
