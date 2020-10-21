 Skip to main content
Postal custodian admits stealing cash, gift cards from mail in South Jersey
A 40-year-old Gloucester County man who worked as a laborer custodian in several South Jersey post offices pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing gift cards and cash from the mail, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Daniel Talorico, of Sewell, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee and is scheduled to be sentenced in March, Carpenito said in a news release.

Talorico was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a laborer custodian in post offices in Burlington and Camden counties and stole gift cards and cash from mail that passed through those locations between May and October 2019, Carpenito said.

