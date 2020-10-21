Postal custodian admits stealing cash, gift cards from mail in South Jersey

A 40-year-old Gloucester County man who worked as a laborer custodian in several South Jersey post offices pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing gift cards and cash from the mail, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
Daniel Talorico, of Sewell, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee and is scheduled to be sentenced in March, Carpenito said in a news release.
Talorico was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a laborer custodian in post offices in Burlington and Camden counties and stole gift cards and cash from mail that passed through those locations between May and October 2019, Carpenito said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.