MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a drowning after a 60-year-old Cape May Court House man was found dead Wednesday night in a residential pool.
At 9:18 p.m., police received a call about an unresponsive person found in a pool at a home on Stagecoach Road, police said in a news release.
WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia man is being lauded as a hero for saving a woman from drowning Mon…
Officers, as well as township rescue personnel and paramedics, attempted to revive Harry R. Velli but were unsuccessful, according to the release.
Velli was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The drowning remains under investigation.
Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race
Avalon Beach Patrol doubles rowers Matt Wolf (front) and Gary Nagle, crash a wave at the start of the doubles row. David J. Kerr Memorial Lifeguard Race held on the 35th Street Beach in Avalon Sunday July 27, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Margate WWll Memorial Lifeguard Races
Start of the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Kerr Lifeguard Races 6
Lifeguards cheer on their fellow beach patrol members during a boating competition at the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races in Avalon on Sunday, July 31, 2016. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
071319_spt_bcmlifeguard
On July 12th 2019, The Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard races, a six event race, was held on the 15th ave beach in North Wildwood. Coming first for the Doubles Row was Wildwood Crest's Pat BAkey and Jake Klecko.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships
Joey Tepper of Longport places first in swim races at South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Longport, Friday Aug 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
ucmc a3 Upper Twp. Bay Row
Upper Township Beach Patrol Lifeguards Joe O'Neil, of Seaville, left, and Jimmy Gibbons, of Ventnor, row to the starting line of the race. The Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row took place on the bay in Strathmere on Tuesday evening, July 26, and the money raised from the event goes toward the Greater Delaware Valley Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
Longport women's lifeguards
Lifeguard teams compete in the surf dash during Longport Women's Lifeguards Invitational held at 33rd Avenue Beach in Longport, NJ. Tuesday July 12, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
Beschen-Callahan races
On July 17th 2015, at the 15th Ave beach in North Wildwood, the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races are underway. Swimmers compete in the Surf Dash.
MATTHEW STRABUK
lifeguard race
Brigantine Beach Patrol lifeguards, Vince Sera, of Brigantine, (bow) and Rob Canavan, of Brigantine, (stern) get a push from team mates in the surf boat relay. The Brigantine Lifeguard Races held at 16th Street and the beach, in Brigantine. Sunday, July, 15, 2012, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Lifeguard Races in Longport
Five beach patrols including Atlantic City, Margate City, Longport, Brigantine and Ventnor of the South Jersey Lifeguard race Friday evening. Margate City won all three races. July 7, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographe
Ocean City women's races
Wednesday July 27 2016 Women's Invitational Lifeguard Races in Ocean City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
ucmc a3 Upper Twp. Bay Row
Friends lounge in beach chairs and chat as they wait for the lifeguards to complete their race. Shown clockwise from left are Jennifer Smith, of Seaville, Marge Gibbons, Pat Newman, Jack Newman, and Jim Gibbons, all of Sea Isle City. The Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row took place on the bay in Strathmere on Tuesday evening, July 26, and the money raised from the event goes toward the Greater Delaware Valley Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
Dutch Hoffman Memorials
Margate's Bob Bechtel (2nd from right) and Wildwood's John Livingstone race to their boards with the other competitors to start the Rescue Board Paddle. Friday July 29 2016 Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, Wildwood. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
Ocean City women's races
Ventnor's (swimmer) Melissa Toy boards the boat rowed by Meghan Holland at the start of the Row/Swim Event. Wednesday July 27 2016 Women's Invitational Lifeguard Races in Ocean City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
GOUDY LIFEGUARDS
Margate's Chuck Gowdy exits his boat on way to winning the Singles and clinching the team title. Friday August 21 2015 Goudy Rescue Lifeguard Races, Ventnor. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
GOUDY LIFEGUARDS
Ventnor's Greg Smith and Mike Holland jump out with the bag during the Doubles. Friday August 21 2015 Goudy Rescue Lifeguard Races, Ventnor. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
Kerr Lifeguard Races 6
Lifeguards cheer on their fellow beach patrol members during a boating competition at the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races in Avalon on Sunday, July 31, 2016. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Cape Atlantic Women's Lifeguards
Margate's Amanda Abuble and Kristine Auble places first in double row races at Cape Atlantic Women's Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor Wednesday Aug. 10 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
Margate Memorials
Swimmers take off on the starting line for the Swim Event. Friday August 5 2016 Margate WWII Memorial Lifeguard Races. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
Cape Atlantic Women's Lifeguards
Margate's Amanda Abuble and Kristine Auble places first in double row races at Cape Atlantic Women's Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor Wednesday Aug. 10 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
Cape Atlantic Women's Lifeguards
Surf dash race at Cape Atlantic Women's Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor Wednesday Aug. 10 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
A.C. Lifeguard Classic
Teams compete in swim races during Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic Friday July 22, 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
Brigantine Lifeguard Races
Brigantine's David Cooker (front) and Matt Dolan get a push from teammates on the rowing leg of the Iron Man Relay event. Wednesday July 6 2016 Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Beach Patrol Lifeguard Invitational races. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
Cape Atlantic Women's Lifeguards
Margate's Amanda Auble and Kristine Auble places first in double row races at Cape Atlantic Women's Lifeguard Invitational in Ventnor Wednesday Aug. 10 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
Brigantine Lifeguard Races
Brigantine's Michael Brooks, Ron DeFelice and Rob Canavan celebrte their win while being lifted in the boat after the Rescue Relay (last) event. Wednesday July 6 2016 Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Beach Patrol Lifeguard Invitational races. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
Brigantine Lifeguard Races
Ventnor's Mike Holland and Tommy Hehre start their leg of the Rescue Relay event. Wednesday July 6 2016 Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Beach Patrol Lifeguard Invitational races. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
The 70th Annual Margate Memorials Lifeguard Races
MARGATE_CITY, NJ: The 70th Annual Margate Memorials Lifeguard Races, won by Margate City Beach Patrol. Team scoring: 1. Margate 10; 2. Sea Isle City 8; 3. Atlantic City 7; 4. Upper Township 6; 5. Ocean City 5. Mile doubles row 1. Margate (Chuck Gowdy-Chris Graves) 15:22, 1,000-foot singles row 1. Ashton Funk, Margate 4:30, Half-mile swim 1. Quinn Cassidy, Ocean City 12:37. On the beach at Decatur Ave. Margate City NJ on Friday August 7, 2015 Photo: Tom Briglia/PhotoGraphics
Photo:Tom Briglia /PhotoGraphic
Brigantine lifeg races
Sean Duffey, left and Mike McGrath, right of Longport in the first leg of boat relay races during Beach Patrol Lifeguard Invitational in Brigantine, NJ. Tuesday July 24, 2015.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Beschen-Callahan races
On July 17th 2015, at the 15th Ave beach in North Wildwood, the Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races are underway. racers during the Can Run.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Dutch Hoffman's
A strong field of swimmers charge into the ocean in the Dutch Hoffman Lifeguard Race Friday in Wildwood. This photo was taken by Michael Martin.
Michael Martin
Tri-Resorts lifeguard races
Wildwood's David Buckley and Brandon Joyce ride the top of a wave during the doubles row. Monday July 13 2015 Tri- Resorts Lifeguard Races in Sea Isle City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
Margate Memorials
Margate CITY NJ: The 2013 Margate Memorial Lifeguard Races the pack of swimmers take off from the rope and head into the water at the Decarur Ave Beach in Margate City, NJ on Friday August 02, 2013. Photo: Tom Briglia/ACP
Tom Briglia/PhotoGraphics
goudy races
Ocean City's Dan Brady and Ian Kosten bring in the bag during the doubles. Friday August 17 2012 Gowdy Lifeguard Races, Ventnor. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Dutch Hoffman Lifeguard Race
Brett Kubiak, of Wildwood finishes strong in the 2 Mile run at the Dutch Hoffman Lifeguard Races in Wildwood. This photo was taken by Michael Martin.
Michael Martin
south jerseys
Singles row winner , Chuck Gowdy, of the Margate team, is hoisted after he crosses the finish line. South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on the 34th Street beach, in Ocean City, the season's top beach patrol event. The races are the doubles row, the swim and the singles row. Sunday, August, 12, 2012, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
marg. memorial
Swim begins. Friday August 3 2012 Margate Memorial Lifeguard Races. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Longport races
Start of the swim. Friday July 11 2014 Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Cape Lifeguard Races
Paddler grab their boards for the start of the paddle board race. Monday July 7 2014 Cape May County Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood Crest. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
women lifeguard races
Haley Edwards, of Stone Harbor finishes first in the half mile swim at Suffolk Ave. beach,Aug 6,2014.
Kristian Gonyea
marg. memorial
Friday August 3 2012 Margate Memorial Lifeguard Races. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Margate Memorials
Margate CITY NJ: The 2013 Margate Memorial Lifeguard Races Chuck Gowdy gets up an over a set of waves in the singles row. Gowdy finished in 2nd place of the annual lifeguard races in Margate City at the Decarur Ave Beach on Friday August 02, 2013. Photo: Tom Briglia/ACP
Tom Briglia/PhotoGraphics
south jerseys
Swim winner , Sean Regan, of the North Wildwood team, comes to the finish line. South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on the 34th Street beach, in Ocean City, the season's top beach patrol event. The races are the doubles row, the swim and the singles row. Sunday, August, 12, 2012, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
women lifeg
Double row -- Lifeguards stready Ocean City's Holly Berenatto and Rachel Boudart as they come close to pilings at the end of the race. Tuesday July 8 2014 Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational Lifeguard Races. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Dutch Hoffman's
Chuck Gowdy of Margate during the start of the Singles Row event in the Dutch Hoffman Lifeguard Races in Wildwood. This photo was taken by Michael Martin.
Michael Martin
US Lifeguard Championships
Competitors line up for the start of the 40-49 year old lifeboat race. Day 1 of the U.S. Lifesaving Association's national lifeguard championships being held in Cape May. Thursday Aug. 4, 2011. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
beschen-calla lifeguard races
A large crowd turned out to watch the competitions during the the beschen-calla lifeguard races In North Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk
kerr memorials
Sea Isle's Dave Stearne (bottom) and John Temme battle rough water at the start of the doubles row. Sunday August 8 2010 Kerr Memorial Lifeguard races in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
kerr memorials
Avalon's Craig Whitehead (left) and Shane McGrath celebrate winning the doubles row. Sunday August 7 2011 David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Dutch Hoffman's
Chris Vittese, and Anthony Onimus, of Cape May unexpectedly win the Doubles Row during the Dutch Hoffman Lifeguard Races in Wildwood. This photo was taken by Michael Martin.
Michael Martin
dutch hoffman memorials
Atlantic City's Jim Smith and Micah Kurtz (right) react to colliding with Wildwood's Tim Strybuc and Brandon Joyce at the finish of the Men's Doubles Sprint. Friday July 29 2011 Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races, Wildwood. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
south jersey lifeguard races
Margate's Ashton Funk (top) and Chuck Gowdy start the doubles. Monday August 16 2010 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships at Ventnor. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Brigantine Lifeguard races
Ventnor lifeguards Kevin Prendergast in the bow and Steve White in the stern with Kieran Advena pushing them out on the stern, transition into the third leg of the surf boat relay at the Chief Bill Kuhn Invitational lifeguard race, Wednesday, July 13, 2011 at the 16th Street Beach in Brigantine. The Ventnor team would place second to Atlantic City in the event.
Sean M. Fitzgerald
margate memorials
Margate's Ashton Funk wins the singles row. Friday August 5 2011 Margate Memorial Lifeguard Races. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Longport Invitational
Teams compete in swim races during 15th annual Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational race Tuesday, July 10, 2012.
Edward Lea
lifeguard race
Zac Campbell, of Stone Harbor, is first out of the water during the surf dash event during the Beschen-Callahan races held in North Wildwood. This photo was taken by Michael Martin.
Michael Martin
Beschen Callahan
Wildwood Crest surf dash anchorman Owen Black, (right) and North Wildwood's Phil Cameron, emerge from the surf neck and neck at the finish of the surf dash. The 42nd annual Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races were held on the 15th Avenue Beach in North Wildwood. Friday July 16, 2010. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City).
Dale Gerhard
lifeguard race
Brigantine Beach Patrol lifeguards, Rob Canavan, of Brigantine, and Vince Sera, of Brigantine, shake after rowing the final leg of the rescue relay as Brigantine Beach Patrol team and fans hoist the boat after the rescue relay race. Brigantine won the rescue relay and won the event. The Brigantine Lifeguard Races held at 16th Street and the beach, in Brigantine. Sunday, July, 15, 2012, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Brigantine Lifeguard races
Longport lifeguard Victoria Gillespie transitions into the third leg of the swimming relay at the Chief Bill Kuhn Invitational lifeguard race, Wednesday, July 13, 2011 at the 16th Street Beach in Brigantine.
Sean M. Fitzgerald
women's lifeguard races
Runners sprint into action at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational at the Ocean City 34th street beach.
Matthew Strabuk
beschen-calla lifeguard races
Craig Whitehead and Shane McGrath, row for Team Avalon in the Doubles competition in the beschen-calla lifeguard races In North Wildwood.
Matthew Strabuk
longp women lifeg races
Swim start. Tuesday July 6 2010 Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Brigantine Lifeguard Race
July 7, 2010: Sean Duffey from the Longport Beach Patrol leaps out of the boat for a sprint to the finish and the win during the Doubles Row final segment of the Iron Man Relay at the Cheif Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Races on the 15th Street Beach. (PHOTOS BY: WILLIAM A. GUERRO)
William A. Guerro
dutch hoffman races
GALLERY POSTED -- Teams from (l-r) Longport, Ocean City and North Wldwood start the men's doubles. Monday August 3 2009 40th annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships in Wildwood. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
ac lifeguard classic
Bick Murphy and Maxi Bilkins (top) of Wildwood Crest are bounced by the rough surf during the Doubles Row. The ocean waves were choppy and high at race time making for grueling competition. Friday July 24 2009 Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic at Albany and the beach. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Kerr Memorials
Chelsea Martin with the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol the first femal lifegurad to cross the finish line and taking fifth place overall for the swim portion of the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Race in Avalon Sunday, August 3, 2009.
Sharon Stabley
ac lifeguard classic
GALLERY POSTED -- People watch the races from a barrier fence on the beach. Friday July 24 2009 Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic at Albany and the beach. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Brigantine Lifeguard Race
July 7, 2010: View of the the start line at the Cheif Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Races on the 15th Street Beach. (PHOTOS BY: WILLIAM A. GUERRO)
William A. Guerro
longp women lifeg races
Kelly Bainbridge of Stone Harbor wins the singles row. Tuesday July 6 2010 Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
beschen-callahan races
Wildwood Crest's John Mallloy places first in the run / swim at Beschen-Callahen Memorial Lifeguard Races in North Wildwood Friday, July 17, 2009.
Edward Lea
ac lifeguard classic
GALLERY POSTED -- Mike Murphy of Atlantic City (left) and Chuck Gowdy of Margate ride a wave neck and neck to the finish during the Singles Row. The ocean waves were choppy and high at race time making for grueling competition. Friday July 24 2009 Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic at Albany and the beach. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
kerr memorials
Upper Township's Dan Palumbo (bottom) and Blake Boffa battle rough water at the start of the doubles row. Sunday August 8 2010 Kerr Memorial Lifeguard races in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
beschen-callahan races
Stone Harbor's Darrick Koberowski places first in the singles row at Beschen-Callahen Memorial Lifeguard Races in North Wildwood Friday, July 17, 2009.
Edward Lea
Brigantine Lifeguard Race
July 7, 2010: Joe Callahan (left) and Gregory Smith (right) from the Ventnor City Beach Patrol row the final leg to finish in 1st place during the Doubles Row Relay at the Cheif Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Races on the 15th Street Beach. (PHOTOS BY: WILLIAM A. GUERRO)
William A. Guerro
longp women lifeg races
Paige Funk and Brittany Bruder of Longport set out for the doubles row. Tuesday July 6 2010 Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Beschen Callahan
Swimmers sprint down the beach to the water at the start of the ocean swim race. The 42nd annual Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races were held on the 15th Avenue Beach in North Wildwood. Friday July 16, 2010. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City).
Dale Gerhard
kerr memorials
Singles wait for start. Sunday August 3 2008 27 crews compete in David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Longport Women BP Races
July 7, 2009: Atlantic City doubles rowers Michele Elberson and Kara Beres fight the rough surf at the start of their race Tuesday night at the Longport Women's Lifeguard Invitational. Atlantic City won the race. (PHOTOS BY: WILLIAM A. GUERRO)
William A. Guerro
kerr memorials
Sea Isle singles Colin Corcoran. Sunday August 3 2008 27 crews compete in David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races in Avalon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
brigantine lifeguard races
The Longport crews switch rowers during the Surf Boat Relay. Monday July 6 2009 Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Lifeguard Races in Brigantine. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
margate memorials
Swim start. Friday August 1 2008 Margate Memorial Lifeguard races. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
